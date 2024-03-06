Southern Miss Golden Eagles play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (15-17, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6…

Texas State Bobcats (15-17, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Texas State.

The Golden Eagles are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Southern Miss is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats’ record in Sun Belt play is 8-11. Texas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Morgan averaging 3.0.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 16 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Andre Curbelo is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Dylan Dawson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Davion Sykes is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

