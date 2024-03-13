Southern Jaguars and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play in SWAC Tournament

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (16-15, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (18-13, 12-6 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (16-15, 11-7 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (18-13, 12-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against Bethune-Cookman.

The Jaguars have gone 12-6 against SWAC teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Southern is eighth in the SWAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 1.8.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging nine points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Zion Harmon is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.