Southern Illinois Salukis play in MVC Tournament against the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (11-20, 4-16 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (19-12, 11-9 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois and UIC meet in the MVC Tournament.

The Salukis have gone 11-9 against MVC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC scoring 72.4 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Flames’ record in MVC action is 4-16. UIC is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

Southern Illinois averages 72.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 71.1 UIC allows. UIC averages 70.6 points per game, 2.9 more than the 67.7 Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Brown averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Xavier Johnson is shooting 36.2% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games.

Toby Okani is averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

