Southern Illinois hosts Northern Iowa in conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-13, 11-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (19-11, 11-8 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers visit Xavier Johnson and the Southern Illinois Salukis in MVC play.

The Salukis have gone 13-4 in home games. Southern Illinois scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 11-8 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Southern Illinois’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Salukis. Troy D’Amico is averaging 12.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Bowen Born is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.3 points. Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

