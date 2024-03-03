Southern Illinois faces Northern Iowa, seeks 4th straight home win

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-13, 11-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (19-11, 11-8 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-13, 11-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (19-11, 11-8 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Northern Iowa trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Salukis have gone 13-4 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Xavier Johnson averaging 6.6.

The Panthers are 11-8 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Southern Illinois is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 6.0 more points per game (73.2) than Southern Illinois gives up (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Salukis. Troy D’Amico is averaging 12.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Nate Heise is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

