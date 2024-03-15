South Florida plays in AAC Tournament against the East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (15-17, 8-11 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (23-6, 16-2 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT…

East Carolina Pirates (15-17, 8-11 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (23-6, 16-2 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays in the AAC Tournament against East Carolina.

The Bulls are 16-2 against AAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. South Florida is fourth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Pirates are 8-11 against AAC teams. East Carolina is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Florida averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.6 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 69.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 68.6 South Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Selton Miguel is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Felton is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

