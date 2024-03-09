South Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts in Summit League Tournament

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-18, 6-11 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-12, 12-4 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-18, 6-11 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-12, 12-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament.

The Jackrabbits are 12-4 against Summit League opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. South Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 6-11 in Summit League play. Oral Roberts ranks seventh in the Summit League allowing 75.2 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

South Dakota State makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Oral Roberts averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 46.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kareem Thompson is averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.