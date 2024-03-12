South Dakota State faces Denver in Summit League Championship game

Denver Pioneers (17-16, 8-10 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-12, 14-4 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday,…

Denver Pioneers (17-16, 8-10 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-12, 14-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Denver play for the Summit League Championship.

The Jackrabbits are 14-4 against Summit League opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 8-10 against Summit League teams. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit League allowing 80.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

South Dakota State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 10.5 more points per game (81.4) than South Dakota State gives up (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.