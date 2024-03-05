South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in Big South Tournament against the Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders (15-16, 5-11 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-11 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Radford Highlanders (15-16, 5-11 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-11 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in the Big South Tournament against the Radford Highlanders.

The Spartans are 5-11 against Big South opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 2.1.

The Highlanders are 5-11 in Big South play. Radford is 2-5 in one-possession games.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langlais is averaging 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

DaQuan Smith is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

