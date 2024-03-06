South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in Big South Tournament against the Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders (15-16, 5-11 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-11 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Radford Highlanders (15-16, 5-11 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19, 5-11 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate and Radford play in the Big South Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 5-11 against Big South teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate is 4-5 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 5-11 in Big South play.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

