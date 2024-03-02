South Carolina State visits Lawson and Morgan State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-16, 7-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-18, 5-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-16, 7-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-18, 5-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Rob Lawson scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 85-82 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bears are 6-4 on their home court. Morgan State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in MEAC play. South Carolina State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Morgan State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.4% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Morgan State has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Will Thomas is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

