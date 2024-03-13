South Carolina State Bulldogs and Delaware State Hornets square off in MEAC Tournament

Delaware State Hornets (13-17, 6-8 MEAC) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-17, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Delaware State Hornets (13-17, 6-8 MEAC) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-17, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on Delaware State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 against MEAC opponents and 5-12 in non-conference play. South Carolina State has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets’ record in MEAC action is 6-8. Delaware State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 5.1.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 70.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 74.8 South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchel Taylor is scoring 8.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Michael Teal is averaging 10.6 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robinson is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Hornets. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

