South Carolina State Bulldogs and Delaware State Hornets play in MEAC Tournament

Delaware State Hornets (13-17, 6-8 MEAC) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-17, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Delaware State play in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-5 against MEAC opponents, with a 5-12 record in non-conference play. South Carolina State ranks sixth in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Hornets are 6-8 in MEAC play. Delaware State has a 1-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina State scores 70.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 71.7 Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Teal is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

