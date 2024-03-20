South Carolina Gamecocks play the Oregon Ducks in first round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks (23-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (26-7, 14-6 SEC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (23-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (26-7, 14-6 SEC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 South Carolina plays Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC games is 14-6, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. South Carolina is the top team in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Ducks are 15-8 against Pac-12 teams. Oregon scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

South Carolina averages 72.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 71.9 Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 17.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.