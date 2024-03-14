South Carolina Gamecocks play in SEC Tournament against the Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-16, 7-12 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (25-6, 13-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (16-16, 7-12 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (25-6, 13-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 South Carolina plays in the SEC Tournament against Arkansas.

The Gamecocks have gone 13-5 against SEC teams, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is 20-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 7-12. Arkansas allows 79.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

South Carolina averages 72.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 79.8 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.