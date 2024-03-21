South Carolina Gamecocks and Oregon Ducks play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks (23-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (26-7, 14-6 SEC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (23-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (26-7, 14-6 SEC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -1; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 South Carolina squares off against Oregon in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks have gone 14-6 against SEC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. South Carolina ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Collin Murray-Boyles leads the Gamecocks with 5.9 boards.

The Ducks are 15-8 against Pac-12 teams. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 12.6.

South Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 8.3 more points per game (75.3) than South Carolina allows to opponents (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray-Boyles is averaging 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Dante is shooting 78.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

