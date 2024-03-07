South Alabama takes on Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Georgia Southern.

The Jaguars’ record in Sun Belt play is 8-10, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. South Alabama is 8-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Eagles’ record in Sun Belt play is 8-10. Georgia Southern has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Alabama averages 74.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 79.3 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Samuel Tabe is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

