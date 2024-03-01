South Alabama plays conference rival UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 145.5

The Jaguars have gone 10-6 at home. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 73.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Warhawks are 6-11 in conference games. UL Monroe is 4-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Alabama’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Gaiter is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Samuel Tabe is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.