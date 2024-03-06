South Alabama Jaguars and Georgia Southern Eagles play in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-23, 8-10 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and Georgia Southern meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Jaguars are 8-10 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 74.1 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 8-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 2-16 record against opponents over .500.

South Alabama is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Gaiter is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars. Samuel Tabe is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

