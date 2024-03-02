Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Solomon scores 26, Sacred…

Solomon scores 26, Sacred Heart ends Merrimack’s 10-game winning streak with 89-85 victory

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Raheem Solomon scored 26 points and Sacred Heart beat Merrimack 89-85 on Saturday, snapping the Warriors’ 10-game winning streak.

Solomon had six rebounds for the Pioneers (16-15, 10-6 Northeast Conference). Nico Galette scored 22 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Alex Sobel finished with 20 points.

Jordan Derkack finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Warriors (19-11, 13-3). Samba Diallo added 21 points for Merrimack. In addition, Adam Clark had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up