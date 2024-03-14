SMU Mustangs play in AAC Tournament against the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (13-19, 6-13 AAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (20-11, 11-7 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (13-19, 6-13 AAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (20-11, 11-7 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Temple square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Mustangs’ record in AAC games is 11-7, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. SMU ranks eighth in college basketball with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyreek Smith averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Owls are 6-13 in AAC play. Temple has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

SMU’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 71.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 67.6 SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Joran Riley is averaging 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Owls. Hysier Miller is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

