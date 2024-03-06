SMU and East Carolina square off in conference showdown

East Carolina Pirates (14-15, 7-9 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-10, 10-6 AAC) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (14-15, 7-9 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-10, 10-6 AAC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -12; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mustangs are 13-3 in home games. SMU is first in the AAC with 15.7 assists per game led by Chuck Harris averaging 3.5.

The Pirates are 7-9 in conference matchups. East Carolina is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

SMU is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists. Phelps is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.