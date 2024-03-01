Smith’s 24 lead Tarleton State over Utah Tech 85-74

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 24 points in Tarleton State’s 85-74 win against Utah Tech on Thursday.…

Smith also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Texans (21-7, 14-3 Western Athletic Conference). Devon Barnes added 21 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and they also had six steals. Kiandre Gaddy shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points. It was the ninth straight win for the Texans.

Noa Gonsalves led the Trailblazers (10-18, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tanner Christensen added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Utah Tech. Unisa Turay also had 12 points and five assists.

Both team play Saturday. Tarleton State visits Southern Utah and Utah Tech hosts Abilene Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

