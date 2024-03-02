Smith’s 22 lead Tarleton State past Southern Utah 88-83

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jakorie Smith scored 22 points as Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 88-83 on Saturday night.…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jakorie Smith scored 22 points as Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 88-83 on Saturday night.

Smith had five rebounds and three steals for the Texans (22-7, 15-3 Western Athletic Conference). Kiandre Gaddy added 18 points while going 8 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Lue Williams had 15 points and finished 6 of 11 from the field. The Texans picked up their 10th straight win.

Zion Young led the way for the Thunderbirds (9-20, 4-14) with 29 points. Dominique Ford added 16 points for Southern Utah. Prophet Johnson also had 14 points and two steals. The Thunderbirds extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

