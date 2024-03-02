Live Radio
Smith scores 21, Charleston takes down Hofstra 87-76

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 4:31 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 21 points as Charleston beat Hofstra 87-76 on Saturday for its ninth straight win.

Smith was 7-of 12 shooting (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (24-7, 15-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Ante Brzovic scored 18 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Frankie Policelli finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Pride (19-12, 12-6) were led by Tyler Thomas, who posted 27 points. Darlinstone Dubar added 19 points and two steals for Hofstra. In addition, Jaquan Carlos finished with 13 points and seven assists.

Charleston took the lead with 17:42 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Brzovic scored 11 points in the first half. Smith had 15 points in the second.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

