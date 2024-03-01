Smith leads Tarleton State against Southern Utah after 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (21-7, 14-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-19, 4-13 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (21-7, 14-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-19, 4-13 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jakorie Smith scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 85-74 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Thunderbirds are 6-7 on their home court. Southern Utah is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

The Texans are 14-3 in conference play. Tarleton State is fifth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiandre Gaddy averaging 3.8.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Thunderbirds.

Smith is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Texans: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

