Smith leads Nicholls State against Northwestern State after 29-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (16-13, 11-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-20, 7-9 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (16-13, 11-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-20, 7-9 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the Northwestern State Demons after Diante Smith scored 29 points in Nicholls State’s 83-62 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Demons have gone 6-6 at home. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Justin Wilson paces the Demons with 4.5 boards.

The Colonels are 11-5 in Southland play. Nicholls State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 73.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 76.2 Northwestern State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is averaging 13.9 points for the Demons. Chase Forte is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.