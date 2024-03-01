Smith leads Charleston (SC) against Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (19-11, 12-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-7, 14-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (19-11, 12-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-7, 14-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Hofstra Pride after Reyne Smith scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 96-73 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Pride are 12-5 in conference games. Hofstra has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charleston (SC) scores 80.8 points, 12.4 more per game than the 68.4 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Smith is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Tyler Thomas is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.