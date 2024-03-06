Slazinski, West Virginia Mountaineers host the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-20, 4-12 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-20, 4-12 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on TCU in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-8 in home games. West Virginia has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Horned Frogs are 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. TCU has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Virginia is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% TCU allows to opponents. TCU averages 80.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 75.3 West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Raequan Battle is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Emanuel Miller is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

