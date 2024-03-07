Sixth-ranked Iowa State escapes No. 20 BYU and finishes 18-0 at home

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 19 points and Curtis Jones added 18 to help No. 6 Iowa State…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 19 points and Curtis Jones added 18 to help No. 6 Iowa State finish the season undefeated at home for the first time in 23 years with a 68-63 win over No. 20 Brigham Young on Wednesday night.

“I was not alive last time it happened,” Lipsey said of going 18-0 at Hilton Coliseum. “It’s a great feeling. I’ve heard a lot about that 2000-01 team. A lot of history behind that.”

The Cyclones (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) remained within a game of conference leader Houston heading in the final weekend of the regular season.

The last time Iowa State won a league title was also 2000-01.

“It’s pretty awesome going into the last game of the season and to be in a position where you give yourself a chance to win a conference championship,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Really awesome opportunity in front of us Saturday.”

Richie Saunders led BYU (21-9, 9-8) with 20 points. The Cougars failed in their bid to knock off a top 10 team for the second time in as many weeks after committing 17 turnovers and shooting 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half.

“It’s not the makes and misses,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “It’s the 17 turnovers that got us. That’s not characteristic of us.”

Iowa State trailed 46-32 early in the second half before using an 11-0 run, highlighted by Lipsey’s 3-pointer, to tie the score at 56 with 7:52 left to play.

“The offense sort of takes care of itself when you lock down on defense,” Lipsey said. “You don’t have to think as much on offense. It just kind of flows better.”

The Cyclones went ahead for good on a Robert Jones basket, making the score 64-63 with 2:51 left.

BYU went nearly 4 1/2 minutes without scoring, making just one of its final 9 shots and turning the ball over three times in the final 2 minutes.

“Their closing speed to the ball is as good as we’ve seen all year,” Pope said. “A ton of credit to them.”

The Cougars missed their first five shots of the game – all from 3-point range – then hit six of their next nine shots behind the arc.

Aly Khalifa gave BYU a 21-18 lead with a 3-pointer. Two more by Saunders completed a 9-0 run and gave the Cougars a 27-18 advantage.

Another 3-pointer and layup by Saunders gave BYU a 38-27 cushion at halftime. Saunders made all six of his shots in the opening 20 minutes.

The Cyclone began to come back when Curtis Jones made a 3-pointer and layup that pulled Iowa State within 51-45. Saunders scored and was fouled. The ensuing free throw pushed BYU’s margin back to 54-45.

“Obviously, the first half wasn’t great for us,” Lipsey said. “But we always bounce back. That’s what this team does.”

The Cyclones will need a win Saturday at Kansas State, and a home loss by Houston against Kansas in order to be co-champions the Big 12.

“I think it continues to build our confidence,” Curtis Jones said of Wednesday’s victory. “It was one of, if not the toughest, win we’ve had all year.”

BIG PICTURE

The Cyclones needed a win to stay in the hunt for a share of the Big 12 title and to lock down the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament in Kansas City. BYU was picked in the preseason to finish 13th in the Big 12 but began this week with a chance to earn a top-four seed in the tourney.

UP NEXT

BYU: hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday

Iowa State: at Kansas State on Saturday

