SIU Edwardsville tops Eastern Illinois 68-57 in 1st round of OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 25 points to lead SIU Edwardsville to a 68-57 victory over Eastern Illinois in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Taylor shot 9 for 17 from the floor (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the sixth-seeded Cougars (17-15), who advance to play No. 3 seed Morehead State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Damarco Minor finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and three steals for SIU Edwardsville. Shamar Wright added 14 points and six rebounds.

Nakyel Shelton led the Panthers (14-18) with 20 points. Tiger Booker added 12 points, six assists and three steals. Dan Luers scored 11.

