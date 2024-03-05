SIU-Edwardsville takes on Eastern Illinois in OVC Tournament

Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17, 8-10 OVC) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-15, 9-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17, 8-10 OVC) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-15, 9-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and Eastern Illinois Panthers meet in the OVC Tournament.

The Cougars are 9-9 against OVC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Panthers are 8-10 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 71.9 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 67.9 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

