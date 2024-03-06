SIU-Edwardsville plays in OVC Tournament against the Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17, 8-10 OVC) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-15, 9-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (14-17, 8-10 OVC) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-15, 9-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois play in the OVC Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in OVC play is 9-9, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is 8-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 8-10 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Tiger Booker averaging 4.7.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Booker is averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Dan Luers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

