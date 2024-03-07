Siena plays Niagara following Winters’ 20-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-14, 10-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-25, 3-15 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-14, 10-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-25, 3-15 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -7; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Niagara after Kyle Winters scored 20 points in Siena’s 71-57 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints are 2-11 on their home court. Siena is 1-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles have gone 10-8 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is sixth in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 5.6.

Siena is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 73.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 75.2 Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Saints. Mason Courtney is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games.

Obioha is averaging 10.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Quandre Bullock is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

