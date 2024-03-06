Live Radio
Shumate helps McNeese beat New Orleans 81-57 for ninth straight win

The Associated Press

March 6, 2024, 10:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christian Shumate finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds and McNeese upped its win streak to nine with an 81-57 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

DJ Richards also scored 15, sinking 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Cowboys (28-3, 17-1 Southland Conference). Javohn Garcia added 15 points and blocked three shots.

Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers (9-22, 4-14) with 21 points and five assists. Carlos Hart totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jamond Vincent pitched in with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

