Shumate helps McNeese beat New Orleans 81-57 for ninth straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christian Shumate finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds and McNeese upped its win streak to nine with an 81-57 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

DJ Richards also scored 15, sinking 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Cowboys (28-3, 17-1 Southland Conference). Javohn Garcia added 15 points and blocked three shots.

Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers (9-22, 4-14) with 21 points and five assists. Carlos Hart totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jamond Vincent pitched in with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

