Shulga scores 14 in VCU’s 69-62 win against Fordham in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Shulga had 14 points and VCU beat Fordham 69-62 on Wednesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seeded VCU plays No. 4 seed UMass on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Shulga added seven rebounds for the Rams (20-12). Toibu Lawal scored 13 points while shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line and added six rebounds. Zeb Jackson had 10 points and shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

Kyle Rose led the way for the Rams (13-20) with 19 points. Abdou Tsimbila added 10 points for Fordham. Will Richardson also had eight points.

Kuany Kuany scored nine points in the first half and VCU went into the break trailing 38-37. Shulga put up nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

