Seymour, Peterson lead East Tennessee State over UNC Greensboro 66-65

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour scored 18 points and Quimari Peterson had a go-ahead layup with four seconds left to rally East Tennessee State to a 66-65 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Seymour added six rebounds for the Buccaneers (16-15, 8-10 Southern Conference). Peterson finished with 14 points and five assists. Ebby Asamoah hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Keyshaun Langley finished with 25 points to lead the Spartans (21-10, 12-6). Donovan Atwell added 18 points.

