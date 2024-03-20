Seton Hall plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in NIT matchup

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-13, 11-10 A-10) at Seton Hall Pirates (20-12, 13-8 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-13, 11-10 A-10) at Seton Hall Pirates (20-12, 13-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Saint Joseph’s (PA) meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates are 13-8 against Big East opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Hawks’ record in A-10 action is 11-10. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Seton Hall makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lynn Greer III is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

