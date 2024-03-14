Seton Hall Pirates play in Big East Tournament against the St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (19-12, 11-9 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 13-7 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30…

St. John’s Red Storm (19-12, 11-9 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 13-7 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -4; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on St. John’s in the Big East Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Red Storm’s record in Big East games is 11-9.

Seton Hall makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). St. John’s averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.