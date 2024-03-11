SEC coaches pick Vols’ Dalton Knecht as top player, South Carolina’s Lamont Paris as coach of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht has been chosen by Southeastern Conference coaches as player of the year…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht has been chosen by Southeastern Conference coaches as player of the year after averaging a league-best 21.4-points per game.

South Carolina’s Lamont Paris was picked as SEC coach of the year in voting by the 14 head coaches. The league announced the results on Monday.

Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard is freshman of the year, Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler was picked as the best defensive player and Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham as top sixth man.

Missouri’s Sean East III earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors. Knecht and Zeigler were joined on the All-SEC first-team by Alabama’s Mark Sears, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Florida’s Zyon Pullin, Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves, Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith III and Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV.

Tie votes were not broken.

