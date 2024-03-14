Seattle U Redhawks play in WAC Tournament against the Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-16, 9-12 WAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (18-13, 11-9 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (16-16, 9-12 WAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (18-13, 11-9 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Cal Baptist play in the WAC Tournament.

The Redhawks are 11-9 against WAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Seattle U is fifth in the WAC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Lancers are 9-12 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Seattle U is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Williamson is averaging 8.9 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 12.2 points for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Lancers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.