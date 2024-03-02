Sears scores 34 points, Crews adds 33 as UT Martin downs Tennessee State 96-87

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears put up 34 points, Jacob Crews scored 33 and UT Martin beat Tennessee State…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears put up 34 points, Jacob Crews scored 33 and UT Martin beat Tennessee State 96-87 on Saturday night.

Sears added five rebounds and six assists for the Skyhawks (21-10, 14-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Crews shot 10 for 21 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Issa Muhammad had 10 points for the Skyhawks, who extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Tigers (17-14, 10-8) were led by Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., who recorded 18 points and five assists. Tennessee State also got 15 points from EJ Bellinger. Kinyon Hodges also recorded 14 points and seven rebounds.

