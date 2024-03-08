Sears leads No. 16 Alabama against Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama takes on Arkansas after Mark Sears scored 33 points in Alabama’s 105-87 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Crimson Tide are 13-2 on their home court. Alabama leads the SEC with 90.8 points and is shooting 47.9%.

The Razorbacks are 6-11 against SEC opponents. Arkansas gives up 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Alabama averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 50.9% and averaging 21.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tramon Mark is averaging 16.8 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 93.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

