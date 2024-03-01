Sears and UT Martin host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (17-13, 10-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (20-10, 13-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (17-13, 10-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (20-10, 13-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Jordan Sears scored 28 points in UT Martin’s 80-69 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 11-2 in home games. UT Martin leads the OVC with 29.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Issa Muhammad averaging 6.5.

The Tigers are 10-7 in OVC play. Tennessee State averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

UT Martin averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 72.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 76.1 UT Martin allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Crews is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds. Sears is averaging 23.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Christian Brown is averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

