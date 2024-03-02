SE Louisiana visits Texas A&M-CC after Roberts’ 25-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (14-14, 9-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-10, 11-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (14-14, 9-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-10, 11-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -6.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Jordan Roberts scored 25 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 91-79 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Islanders have gone 10-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland with 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Dian Wright-Forde averaging 6.0.

The Lions are 9-6 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Islanders. Dayne Prim is averaging 11.4 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

