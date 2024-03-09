SE Louisiana Lions play the New Orleans Privateers in Southland Tournament

New Orleans Privateers (9-22, 4-14 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (15-16, 10-8 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

New Orleans Privateers (9-22, 4-14 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (15-16, 10-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on New Orleans in the Southland Tournament.

The Lions are 10-8 against Southland opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Privateers are 4-14 against Southland teams. New Orleans has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

SE Louisiana’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SE Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roscoe Eastmond is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 18.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 21.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Privateers. Carlos Hart is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

