SE Louisiana Lions and New Orleans Privateers play in Southland Tournament

New Orleans Privateers (9-22, 4-14 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (15-16, 10-8 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT…

New Orleans Privateers (9-22, 4-14 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (15-16, 10-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays New Orleans in the Southland Tournament.

The Lions are 10-8 against Southland opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana is fourth in the Southland with 14.5 assists per game led by Roscoe Eastmond averaging 6.5.

The Privateers are 4-14 against Southland teams. New Orleans has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

SE Louisiana’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Caldwell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.