SE Louisiana hosts Nicholls State following Brown’s 21-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (17-13, 12-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-15, 10-7 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces SE Louisiana after Robert Brown III scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 68-62 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 9-3 in home games. SE Louisiana has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonels have gone 12-5 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks sixth in the Southland with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 7.4.

SE Louisiana averages 69.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.8 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 73.4 points per game, 3.0 more than the 70.4 SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roscoe Eastmond is averaging 7.9 points and 6.6 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Diante Smith is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Colonels. Brown is averaging 13.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.