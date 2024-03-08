Schumacher, Seattle U Redhawks to visit Smith, Tarleton State Texans

Seattle U Redhawks (18-12, 11-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-8, 15-4 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-12, 11-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (22-8, 15-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jakorie Smith and Tarleton State host Alex Schumacher and Seattle U in WAC play Saturday.

The Texans are 10-3 on their home court. Tarleton State ranks eighth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy paces the Texans with 7.0 boards.

The Redhawks are 11-8 against conference opponents. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WAC scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 7.3.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Tyson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

