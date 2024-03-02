Live Radio
Santiago’s 21 lead Kent State over Central Michigan 79-73 in OT

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 7:02 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Giovanni Santiago scored 21 points as Kent State beat Central Michigan 79-73 in overtime on Saturday night.

Santiago added five rebounds for the Golden Flashes (15-14, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Jalen Sullinger scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 16, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Tyem Freeman had 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Jemal Davis and Paul McMillan IV led the way for the Chippewas (16-13, 10-6) with 16 points each. Anthony Pritchard had 14 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

